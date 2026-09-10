Rohit Sharma To Play 2027 WC Or Not? The Indian Superstar Gives Cryptic Update on His Future

Rohit Sharma has refused to confirm whether he will play at the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Rohit’s comments come amid continued speculation about his future in international cricket. He no longer features in India’s T20I or Test plans.
The BCCI, however, has pushed back against the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma on Thursday left his 2027 ODI World Cup plans open after being asked whether he would be part of the tournament. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, the former captain made a rare public remark as speculation continued over his future in the format and over his career path now that he no longer features in T20Is or Tests.
"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," Rohit told PTI when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience here. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are the three co-hosts for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Bus Parade Question
He was then asked if India, in the event of a title win, would stage an open-bus celebration like the one held in Mumbai in 2024 after Rohit’s side won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. "....I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," Rohit told PTI.
BCCI Backs Rohit
PTI reported that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia tried to shut down the chatter, saying there was no room for speculation around the batting great while he was in good touch. Rohit had reached three figures in his previous ODI for India.
"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told PTI after the BCCI's review meeting here at its headquarters some days ago.