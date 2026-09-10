Rohit Sharma To Play 2027 WC Or Not? The Indian Superstar Gives Cryptic Update on His Future

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PTI
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The India great has refused to confirm whether he will play at the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The former India captain has left his ODI future open despite continuing speculation over his international career.

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BCCI Quashes Rohit Sharma Retirement Buzz
BCCI Secretary denies reports of Rohit Sharma's possible retirement, confirms his ODI stay beyond England series. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma has refused to confirm whether he will play at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

  • Rohit’s comments come amid continued speculation about his future in international cricket. He no longer features in India’s T20I or Test plans.

  • The BCCI, however, has pushed back against the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Thursday left his 2027 ODI World Cup plans open after being asked whether he would be part of the tournament. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, the former captain made a rare public remark as speculation continued over his future in the format and over his career path now that he no longer features in T20Is or Tests.

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," Rohit told PTI when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience here. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia are the three co-hosts for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Also Read: India Turn To Punjab Kings Pacer After Harshit Rana Ruled Out Again For Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games

Bus Parade Question

He was then asked if India, in the event of a title win, would stage an open-bus celebration like the one held in Mumbai in 2024 after Rohit’s side won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. "....I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," Rohit told PTI.

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Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (left) with chief selector Ajit Agarkar - Photo: File/PTI
India's captain Rohit Sharma attends practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
BCCI is scheduled to review the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma. - X/BCCI
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy Final Day 5 Highlights, East Zone Vs South Zone: Ishan's Side Becomes Champion As The Match Ends In A Draw

BCCI Backs Rohit

PTI reported that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia tried to shut down the chatter, saying there was no room for speculation around the batting great while he was in good touch. Rohit had reached three figures in his previous ODI for India.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told PTI after the BCCI's review meeting here at its headquarters some days ago.

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