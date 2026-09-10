India Vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Dubai?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India Women face Bangladesh Women in the Asia Cup 2026 semi-final in Dubai. Check match timing, live streaming details, weather forecast, pitch conditions and predicted playing XIs

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India Vs Bangladesh, Womens Asia Cup Semi-Final
India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • India Women face Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai

  • India topped Group A unbeaten, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma among the key performers

  • The semi-final starts at 8 PM IST, with Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV providing live coverage

India Women will face Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10, with a place in the final at stake. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, topping Group A with three wins from three matches.

India will now look to carry that momentum into the knockout stage and move closer to a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.

India’s batting has been one of the major strengths of their campaign, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma providing a formidable opening combination.

Mandhana has scored 152 runs in three innings, including a record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong, while Shafali has contributed 104 runs. India’s bowling has also impressed, with Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani among the leading performers.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group B after winning two of their three matches. They will be hoping to produce a strong performance against the tournament favourites and book their place in the final.

Related Content
India Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana’s Record 124 Takes IND-W To Mammoth 193 - X/BCCIWomen
Bangladesh Women open their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia Women. - BCBtigers/X
Smriti Mandhana walking back to the pavilion after playing a 124-run knock against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai - X/BCCIWomen
India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai. - BCCIWomen/X

India W Vs Bangladesh W: Dubai Weather Forecast

Conditions in Dubai are expected to remain hot, with the temperature forecast to reach around 42-43°C during the day. The evening should be clear, with no significant chance of rain. Humidity is expected to rise later in the day, but weather interruptions are unlikely.

India W Vs Bangladesh W: Dubai Weather Forecast
India W Vs Bangladesh W: Dubai Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
India W Vs Bangladesh W: Dubai Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather

India W Vs Bangladesh W: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C & WK), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India W vs Bangladesh W: Live Streaming Details

The semi-final will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In India, the match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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