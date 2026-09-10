India Vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In Dubai?

India Women face Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai
India topped Group A unbeaten, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma among the key performers
The semi-final starts at 8 PM IST, with Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV providing live coverage
India Women will face Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10, with a place in the final at stake. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, topping Group A with three wins from three matches.
India will now look to carry that momentum into the knockout stage and move closer to a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.
India’s batting has been one of the major strengths of their campaign, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma providing a formidable opening combination.
Mandhana has scored 152 runs in three innings, including a record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong, while Shafali has contributed 104 runs. India’s bowling has also impressed, with Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani among the leading performers.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group B after winning two of their three matches. They will be hoping to produce a strong performance against the tournament favourites and book their place in the final.
India W Vs Bangladesh W: Dubai Weather Forecast
Conditions in Dubai are expected to remain hot, with the temperature forecast to reach around 42-43°C during the day. The evening should be clear, with no significant chance of rain. Humidity is expected to rise later in the day, but weather interruptions are unlikely.
India W Vs Bangladesh W: Predicted Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C & WK), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.
India W vs Bangladesh W: Live Streaming Details
The semi-final will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In India, the match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.