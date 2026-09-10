Kolkata Brace Yourself: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Lead Brazil’s Star-Studded Squad For India Friendly

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha headline Brazil’s 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India
Brazil will face India in Kolkata on October 3, in the senior teams’ first-ever international meeting
Carlo Ancelotti has mixed experienced stars with young talents, beginning preparations for Brazil’s next international cycle
Brazil are bringing some of the biggest names in world football to India. Carlo Ancelotti has named a 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India, with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Barcelona winger Raphinha among the headline names for the historic Kolkata clash.
Brazil will face India at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, giving Indian football fans the chance to watch two of the sport’s most recognisable attackers on home soil.
Ancelotti Begins A New Chapter
The India fixture will be part of Brazil’s first international assignment since their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and marks the beginning of Ancelotti’s preparations for the next cycle. The veteran Italian coach has blended established stars with a sizeable group of younger players, with the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup among the longer-term targets.
Alongside Vinicius and Raphinha, Brazil’s squad includes captain Marquinhos, Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Endrick, Chelsea’s Estevao and Joao Pedro. Several less experienced players have also been handed an opportunity, highlighting Ancelotti’s intention to assess his options early in the new cycle.
There are also some notable absentees. Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson have not been selected, while Neymar is missing after bringing his Brazil career to an end following the World Cup. Casemiro is another experienced name left out of the squad.
India Await Historic Brazil Test
Before travelling to Kolkata, Brazil will play Australia twice, on September 25 and 29. The team is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on September 30 before facing India in what will be the senior sides’ first-ever international meeting.
For India, the encounter represents a rare opportunity to measure themselves against five-time world champions. For the supporters, however, the biggest attraction could simply be seeing Vinicius and Raphinha walk onto the pitch at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Brazil Squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio
Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Jr, Vitor Reis, Wesley
Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo
Forwards: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.