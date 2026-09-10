India Women Demolish Pakistan 19-0 To Reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

India dominated Pakistan with a score of 19-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup held in China on Thursday, securing their spot in the semifinals. The current champions are now aiming for a third consecutive title in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, having claimed victory in 2023 and 2024.

image Prefer on Google
Indian Player During The India Vs Pakistan In The Junior Hockey Asia Cup
India Is Looking To Win The Title For The Third Straigh Edition |Photo: X/@hockeyindia
Summary of this article

  • India secured a dominant 19-0 quarterfinal victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in China on Thursday.

  • Pooja Malik netted a hat-trick while Sanika Mane, Supriya, and Purnima Yadav each scored two goals during the clinical performance.

  • India will compete against the winner of the South Korea versus Malaysia match for a coveted place in the tournament final.

India thrashed Pakistan 19-0 in the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup quarterfinals in China on Thursday to seal a place in the final four. The defending champion is now chasing a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles after winning the tournament in 2023 and 2024.

India reached the knockout stage after topping its group. It beat Japan, Malaysia and South Korea to finish first in the pool. That run set up a quarterfinal against Pakistan. India will now face the winner of South Korea vs Malaysia for a place in the summit clash.

Ten Goals In The First half

Pooja Sahu opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and the goals kept coming at regular intervals as India tore through Pakistan’s defence. Sanika Mane scored twice and India went into half-time with a 10-0 lead.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Rivalry And Past Meetings In Competition's History

Related Content
Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai - X/BCCIWomen
Nashra Sandhu became the first Pakistan bowler to claim six wickets in a Women’s T20I match. - criczonecomau/X
India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 - X/BCCIWomen
The two time defending champion women's team will be led by mid-fielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu. - | Photo: Hockey India

The attack did not slow after the break. India added nine more goals, with Pooja Malik scoring a hat-trick and Supriya and Purnima Yadav scoring two each. Pakistan failed to find an answer to India’s consistent attacks.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories