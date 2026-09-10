India Women Demolish Pakistan 19-0 To Reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India secured a dominant 19-0 quarterfinal victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in China on Thursday.
Pooja Malik netted a hat-trick while Sanika Mane, Supriya, and Purnima Yadav each scored two goals during the clinical performance.
India will compete against the winner of the South Korea versus Malaysia match for a coveted place in the tournament final.
India thrashed Pakistan 19-0 in the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup quarterfinals in China on Thursday to seal a place in the final four. The defending champion is now chasing a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles after winning the tournament in 2023 and 2024.
India reached the knockout stage after topping its group. It beat Japan, Malaysia and South Korea to finish first in the pool. That run set up a quarterfinal against Pakistan. India will now face the winner of South Korea vs Malaysia for a place in the summit clash.
Ten Goals In The First half
Pooja Sahu opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and the goals kept coming at regular intervals as India tore through Pakistan’s defence. Sanika Mane scored twice and India went into half-time with a 10-0 lead.
The attack did not slow after the break. India added nine more goals, with Pooja Malik scoring a hat-trick and Supriya and Purnima Yadav scoring two each. Pakistan failed to find an answer to India’s consistent attacks.