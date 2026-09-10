India Women Demolish Pakistan 19-0 To Reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

O Outlook Sports Desk 10 September 2026 1:19 pm Published at: 10 September 2026 1:07 pm Updated on:

India dominated Pakistan with a score of 19-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup held in China on Thursday, securing their spot in the semifinals. The current champions are now aiming for a third consecutive title in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, having claimed victory in 2023 and 2024.

O Outlook Sports Desk 10 September 2026 1:19 pm Published at: 10 September 2026 1:07 pm Updated on:

India Is Looking To Win The Title For The Third Straigh Edition |Photo: X/@hockeyindia