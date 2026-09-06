India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Script Major T20I Milestone In Dubai

India’s 68-ball victory over Pakistan is their biggest win over their arch-rivals by balls remaining in Women’s T20Is
India’s record remains an 84-ball win over Thailand, followed by 70 against Bangladesh and 69 against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s defeat is their second-biggest T20I loss by balls remaining, behind their 70-ball defeat to New Zealand in 2010
India Women produced one of their most emphatic victories in T20I cricket on Saturday, defeating Pakistan by seven wickets with 68 balls remaining in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai.
The margin was not only India’s biggest win over Pakistan in women’s T20Is by balls remaining, but also placed the result among India’s biggest successful chases in the format. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever T20I total, before India reached 57/3 in only 8.4 overs.
India’s Biggest T20I Wins By Balls Remaining
The 68-ball victory has now entered India Women’s record books. Their biggest win by this measure remains the 84-ball victory over Thailand in Sylhet in 2022. India chased down Thailand’s target with 14 overs still unused in one of their most dominant T20I performances.
The next three places are now occupied by similarly commanding results. India defeated Bangladesh by 70 balls in Hangzhou in 2023, before beating Sri Lanka by 69 balls in Sylhet in 2022. The Pakistan victory, with 68 balls remaining, moves into fourth place.
India’s top five biggest wins by balls remaining:
|Balls remaining
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|84
|Thailand
|Sylhet
|2022
|70
|Bangladesh
|Hangzhou
|2023
|69
|Sri Lanka
|Sylhet
|2022
|68
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|2026
|57
|West Indies
|Gros Islet
|2019
The result is particularly notable because Pakistan had made a reasonable beginning after opting to bat. Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar took the score to 27 without loss, but India’s spinners then ripped through the innings. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Pakistan lost their final 10 wickets for just 28 runs.
Pakistan’s Second-Biggest Defeat By Balls Remaining
For Pakistan Women, the defeat in Dubai represents their second-biggest T20I defeat by balls remaining. Their record remains the 70-ball defeat against New Zealand at Basseterre during the 2010 Women’s T20 World Cup.
That match saw Pakistan make 65/9 from their 20 overs, after which New Zealand raced to 71/4 in just 8.2 overs. The result was officially recorded as a six-wicket victory with 70 balls remaining.
The Dubai defeat therefore sits just two balls behind that unwanted record. Pakistan's 55 was also their lowest-ever T20I total, making the night particularly difficult for the side.
For India, meanwhile, the victory further underlined their dominance over Pakistan in the format. India’s chase was briefly tested after they slipped to 29/3, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma steadied the innings before the target was completed in the ninth over.