US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Repels Wu Yibing Challenge To Storm Into Fourth Round

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 September 2026 1:30 pm

Carlos Alcaraz continued his US Open title defence in emphatic fashion, defeating Wu Yibing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to book his place in the fourth round. The defending champion was made to work by Wu’s fearless, all-out attacking game, particularly the Chinese player’s explosive forehand, but Alcaraz repeatedly found answers in the crucial moments. He surrendered a break advantage in each of the opening two sets before regaining control and establishing a two-set lead. Wu threatened early in the third set with two break points, but Alcaraz held firm, shifted through the gears and raced away with the match. The 23-year-old Spaniard, playing his first tournament since April after recovering from a right wrist injury, has now won 17 consecutive matches at Grand Slam level. He will next face American Tommy Paul in the fourth round.