US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Repels Wu Yibing Challenge To Storm Into Fourth Round

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Carlos Alcaraz continued his US Open title defence in emphatic fashion, defeating Wu Yibing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to book his place in the fourth round. The defending champion was made to work by Wu’s fearless, all-out attacking game, particularly the Chinese player’s explosive forehand, but Alcaraz repeatedly found answers in the crucial moments. He surrendered a break advantage in each of the opening two sets before regaining control and establishing a two-set lead. Wu threatened early in the third set with two break points, but Alcaraz held firm, shifted through the gears and raced away with the match. The 23-year-old Spaniard, playing his first tournament since April after recovering from a right wrist injury, has now won 17 consecutive matches at Grand Slam level. He will next face American Tommy Paul in the fourth round. 

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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis Championships
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, gestures after he won his match against Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, gestures after he won against Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships Wu Yibing
Wu Yibing, of China, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Wu Yibing, of China in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wu Yibing US Open Tennis Championships
Wu Yibing, of China, serves the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Carlos Alcaraz US Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wu Yibing US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Wu Yibing, of China, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Wu Yibing
Wu Yibing, of China, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Carlos Alcaraz U.S. Open tennis championships
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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