What Is Vidya Bharati Mission? Why Suvendu Adhikari Wants Over 1,000 RSS Schools In Bengal

How does this connect to the wider Vande Mataram controversy?

At the same event, Adhikari pressed schools on a separate but related front — full compliance in singing Vande Mataram. He said he had warned schools that government aid would be stopped if they refused to sing the complete version of the national song, describing how one school responded only partially: students stood up but did not sing along, prompting him to insist that their lips "must move as well."