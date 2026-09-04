What Is Vidya Bharati Mission? Why Suvendu Adhikari Wants Over 1,000 RSS Schools In Bengal

Vidya Bharati, the RSS’s education wing, runs over 12,000 schools across India.
Suvendu Adhikari wants at least 1,000 Vidya Bharati schools in Bengal within a year.
The plan comes alongside proposed education reforms and a push for full Vande Mataram compliance.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has set an ambitious target for the state's education landscape: at least 1,000 schools run by the RSS's education wing, Vidya Bharati, within a single year. Speaking at an event in Kolkata marking Vidya Bharati's 74th anniversary, Adhikari framed the expansion as part of a broader push to overhaul Bengal's education system, months after the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year hold on the state.
The announcement, made at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, ties together an education policy overhaul, a campaign against what Adhikari calls anti-national influence in specific districts, and the same push for full Vande Mataram compliance that has become a flashpoint in national politics this year.
What is Vidya Bharati Mission?
Vidya Bharati is the education wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and one of its largest affiliated organisations. It runs a nationwide network of schools, commonly called Vidya Mandirs, built around a curriculum that combines standard academics with what the organisation describes as nationalistic and values-based education.
Across India, Vidya Bharati operates more than 12,000 schools and over 10,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras — informal centres offering early cultural and moral education to young children. In West Bengal specifically, the organisation currently runs 313 schools, a base Adhikari now wants expanded more than threefold within a year.
Why does Adhikari want 1,000 RSS schools in Bengal?
Addressing Vidya Bharati's 74th anniversary event, organised by the Vivekananda Vidya Bikash Parishad, Adhikari said the state should have at least 1,000 Vidya Bharati schools within a year, spread across every district, municipality and panchayat, with corporate social responsibility funds helping finance the expansion. He accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of "polluting" the state's educational institutions and asked Vidya Bharati to take responsibility for what he called "nationalistic learning."
Invoking Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's slogan of "ek desh, ek bidhan, ek nishan, ek pradhan" — one nation, one constitution, one flag, one leader — Adhikari said the same principle of unification should now apply to the state's education department.
Adhikari specifically urged Vidya Bharati to increase its presence in Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas, alleging that "more anti-national activities take place" in these districts. Both are Muslim-majority districts, and the explicit targeting of them for expanded RSS-run schooling gives the push a communally charged edge that has drawn attention alongside the broader numerical target.
What curriculum and policy grievances is he raising?
Adhikari also used the event to criticise Bengal's existing Bengali-medium syllabus, alleging it was designed in a way that divided people — citing, as an example, textbooks referring to mother as "amma" rather than the Bengali "ma." He claimed the syllabus had neglected the legacies of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda, and accused the earlier scholarship policy of creating divisions among students along religious lines.
He linked these grievances to a broader critique of successive Bengal governments' handling of education, including the state's communist-era policies, which he said had deprived Bengali-medium students of adequate opportunities to learn English and computer skills.
What other education reforms come with this push?
Beyond the school expansion, Adhikari proposed bringing Bengal's four separate education departments under a single administration, and said there would be no separate administrative arrangement for madrassa education going forward — pointedly referencing Aliah University, the state-run Islamic university, as an example he did not want treated differently from other state universities.
He also called on Vidya Bharati to expand its footprint nationally "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," framing the Bengal push as part of a larger, countrywide ambition rather than a state-specific initiative alone.
How does this connect to the wider Vande Mataram controversy?
At the same event, Adhikari pressed schools on a separate but related front — full compliance in singing Vande Mataram. He said he had warned schools that government aid would be stopped if they refused to sing the complete version of the national song, describing how one school responded only partially: students stood up but did not sing along, prompting him to insist that their lips "must move as well."
This links Bengal directly to the national Congress-BJP dispute over Vande Mataram that has played out through August 2026, with Adhikari applying the same full-version standard at the school level that BJP leaders have pushed nationally.
What does this signal for Bengal's political and education direction?
The push comes months after the BJP, under Adhikari, ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the 2026 Assembly election — making this one of the new government's most visible early moves to reshape the state's education and cultural institutions along lines that mirror BJP priorities in other states it governs.
The scale of the ambition — nearly tripling Vidya Bharati's Bengal footprint within a year, backed by CSR funding — signals an intent for rapid institutional change, even as its feasibility within that timeframe remains untested. At the same time, the explicit targeting of Muslim-majority districts and the rhetoric around "anti-national activities" is likely to keep minority-community concerns, and the broader question of how Bengal's education system should reflect the state's diversity, at the centre of its politics going forward.