Fire At Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Triggers Evacuation Of 58 Patients, Including Nine Newborns

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

A fire at Asian Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar led to the safe evacuation of 58 patients, including nine NICU newborns, with no injuries reported.

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Summary of this article

  • A major fire broke out at Asian Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

  • All 58 patients, including nine newborns from the NICU, were safely moved out without any injuries.

  • The evacuated newborns were transferred to Ghati Hospital, MGM Hospital, and Sanjeevani Hospital.

A major fire broke out at Asian Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Fire Brigade officials stated that 58 patients were moved out safely, including nine newborns from the NICU. No patient or hospital staff member was injured.

The newborns were shifted to Ghati Hospital, MGM Hospital and Sanjeevani Hospital.

Fire Response Details

Thick smoke engulfed parts of the building, prompting hospital staff to alert the Fire Brigade. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Police officers also reached the hospital and cordoned off the area. Relatives rushed to the hospital after learning about the fire, adding to the panic.

Suspected Cause And Context

The exact cause was not immediately known, though officials suspect a short circuit in an AC unit in the NICU triggered the blaze.

This was the second fire in a NICU in Maharashtra in the last 10 days. On August 24, three newborns were killed and 36 were rescued after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the District Women’s Hospital in Amravati, Maharashtra.

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