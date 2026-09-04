Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Bouzas, US Open 2026: Kazakh Star Downs Spanish Opponent In Straight Sets to Reach Third Round

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Second seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the US Open third round with a clinical 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Rybakina controlled the baseline exchanges early, firing 7 aces and breaking twice to comfortably secure the opening set. The Kazakh star maintained her momentum and raced to a 5-2 lead in the second, looking poised for a quick finish. Bouzas Maneiro briefly threatened by breaking back while Rybakina served for the match at 5-3, but Rybakina immediately stamped out any comeback hopes with a swift break of serve in the tenth game, closing out the straight-sets win in just 68 minutes.

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US Open Tennis Championships Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, acknowledges the fans after defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Championships
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, acknowledges the fans after defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open: Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Elena Rybakina, right, of Kazakhstan, shakes hands with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, after Rybakina won their match in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, hits a return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Jessica Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, serves to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, hits a return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Bouzas Maneiro US Open Tennis
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, reacts during her match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis 2026
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, serves to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships 9n New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Bouzas Maneiro US Open Tennis 2026
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, hits a return to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis 2026 Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, hits a return to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Bouzas Maneiro US Open 2026
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, of Spain, hits a return to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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