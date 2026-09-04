Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Bouzas, US Open 2026: Kazakh Star Downs Spanish Opponent In Straight Sets to Reach Third Round

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 September 2026 1:53 pm

Second seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the US Open third round with a clinical 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Rybakina controlled the baseline exchanges early, firing 7 aces and breaking twice to comfortably secure the opening set. The Kazakh star maintained her momentum and raced to a 5-2 lead in the second, looking poised for a quick finish. Bouzas Maneiro briefly threatened by breaking back while Rybakina served for the match at 5-3, but Rybakina immediately stamped out any comeback hopes with a swift break of serve in the tenth game, closing out the straight-sets win in just 68 minutes.