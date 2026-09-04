Venice Film Festival Day 2 Highlights In Pics: Star-Studded Photocalls And Red Carpet Arrivals

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

John Malkovich, Martin McDonagh, Sam Rockwell and Steve Buscemi posed for photographers at the photo call for the film Wild Horse Nine during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival. Kendall Jenner also posed on the red carpet for the film. Producer Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Werner Herzog, Kate Mara, Orlando Bloom and Rooney Mara also graced the red carpet for the film Bucking Fastard.

image Prefer on Google
red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine
John Malkovich, left, and Sam Rockwell pose for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
1/14
Wild Horse Nine standing ovation Venice
Parker Posey, from left, John Malkovich, director Martin McDonagh, Sam Rockwell and Steve Buscemi pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
2/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Parker Posey
Parker Posey poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
3/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
4/14
Bucking Fastard red carpet
Producer Ariel Leon Isacovitch, from left, takes a photograph of director Werner Herzog, Kate Mara, Orlando Bloom and Rooney Mara at the red carpet for the film 'Bucking Fastard' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Millie Turner/Invision/AP
5/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Kate Mara and Rooney Mara
Kate Mara, left, and Rooney Mara pose for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Bucking Fastard' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Millie Turner/Invision/AP
6/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Bucking Fastard' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Millie Turner/Invision/AP
7/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Marina Ruy Barbosa
Marina Ruy Barbosa poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
8/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Laura Dern
Laura Dern poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
9/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
10/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Mariana di Girolamo
Mariana di Girolamo poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP
11/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Danae Pappa
Danae Pappa poses for photographers at the Armani beauty event during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
12/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine poses for photographers at the Armani beauty event during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
13/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers at the Armani beauty event during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
14/14
Venice Film Festival 2026 day 2 fashion - Vittoria Ceretti
Vittoria Ceretti poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Wild Horse Nine' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories