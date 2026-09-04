Venice Film Festival Day 2 Highlights In Pics: Star-Studded Photocalls And Red Carpet Arrivals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 September 2026 3:26 pm

John Malkovich, Martin McDonagh, Sam Rockwell and Steve Buscemi posed for photographers at the photo call for the film Wild Horse Nine during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival. Kendall Jenner also posed on the red carpet for the film. Producer Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Werner Herzog, Kate Mara, Orlando Bloom and Rooney Mara also graced the red carpet for the film Bucking Fastard.