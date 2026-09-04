Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys, US Open 2026: German Star Holds Strong In Five-Set Thriller To Reach Third Round

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Top seed Alexander Zverev survived another exhausting five-set trial at Flushing Meadows, outlasting France's Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 in a grueling second-round encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev captured a tight opening set, but Halys fought back fiercely, exploiting second-serve vulnerabilities to level the match. After splitting high-intensity tiebreaks in the third and fourth sets, Zverev finally stamped his authority in the decider, breaking early to seal the victory after more than four hours on court.

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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis Championships
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates after defeating Quentin Halys, of France, in five sets in the the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates after defeating Quentin Halys, of France, in five sets in the the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open: Alexander Zverev vs Quentin Halys
Alexander Zverev, right of Germany, shakes hands with Quentin Halys, of France, after Zverev won in five sets in the the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, flips his racket after defeating Quentin Halys, of France, in five sets in the the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reaches out to hit a return to Quentin Halys, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Quentin Halys US Open Tennis Championships
Quentin Halys, of France, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, hits a return to Quentin Halys, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Quentin Halys
Quentin Halys, of France, celebrates after winning the fourth set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis 2026 Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, argues with the chair umpire during the fourth set against Quentin Halys, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Quentin Halys
Quentin Halys, of France, hits a return during the third set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, lunges for a return to Quentin Halys, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Quentin Halys U.S. Open tennis championships
Quentin Halys, of France, hits a return to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev U.S. Open tennis championships
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, hits a return to Quentin Halys, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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