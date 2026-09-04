Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys, US Open 2026: German Star Holds Strong In Five-Set Thriller To Reach Third Round
Top seed Alexander Zverev survived another exhausting five-set trial at Flushing Meadows, outlasting France's Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 in a grueling second-round encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev captured a tight opening set, but Halys fought back fiercely, exploiting second-serve vulnerabilities to level the match. After splitting high-intensity tiebreaks in the third and fourth sets, Zverev finally stamped his authority in the decider, breaking early to seal the victory after more than four hours on court.
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