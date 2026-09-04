Harshita Gaur Spills On Intimacy On Screen: I Have No Inhibitions If There’s Strong Intention

Harshita Gaur is open to performing intimate scenes only if they serve a genuine narrative purpose.
The Mirzapur actor wants to break casting stereotypes by taking on action roles and negative characters.
She also gives importance to mental health well-being by meditating daily.
Harshita Gaur has made the transition from successful TV shows like Nadaniyaan and Sadda Haq to web series and films quite smoothly. The young actor starred in several acclaimed web shows such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Puncch Beat, Jehanabad, Agra Affair. She made her film debut with the 2018 short film Aman followed by Falaknuma Das and Kanpuriye.
Harshita's big screen appearance comes with Mirzapur: The Movie, a standalone prequel set during the 2018 timeline, specifically between Episode 6 and Episode 7 of Season 1. It hit the screens on September 4.
One of the interesting aspects about Harshita's character Dimpy Pandit is that her strength isn't expressed through violence, making her the most emotionally intelligent characters in Mirzapur.
Condition to do intimate scenes
Harshita has never done intimate scenes in Mirzapur or any of her past projects. However, she is open to intimacy if it serves the story. “I have no inhibitions about doing anything on screen, provided there is a strong intention behind it. You shouldn't include those scenes just to be or look edgy; if it's genuinely essential to the story, I have no hesitation,” she says.
On keeping a check on mental health
Harshita who has been vocal about her mental health asserts that one needs to make certain habits a part of their daily life. She meditates daily and “makes sure that for the first two hours after I wake up, I don't touch my phone.”
“Sticking to this daily routine builds resilience over time. It doesn't mean you stop feeling negative emotions—you'll still feel sad, and you'll still experience everything you used to. But it helps you navigate those emotions more easily. When you combine that with daily practices like gratitude or meditation, your mind and heart become better equipped to handle life's low moments.”
On handling rejection
Gaur approaches rejections with a positive attitude. Whenever she faced rejections, she feels it was never meant for her. “If you didn't get something, it was never meant for you. I've never regretted the things I didn't get. In the moment, it hurts, but later on, you realise it's fine.”
Her petite structure makes it difficult for her to land action roles. However, she is keen to do purely action-packed projects to break the stereotypes and “would love to explore negative shades.”
When asked if she will go back to television if offered something interesting, Harshita says, “It's not about chance. It's all about the story,” adding, “The TV structure is still such that you have to be available for a year or two, doing the same thing. So that is not something I am looking at, and I can’t go back to that life.”
Upcoming projects
On the work front, she will be seen in MX Player's Waiting Hai with Divyenndu. Harshita also has another project with Prime Video which is a horror show titled Anarth.