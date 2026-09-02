"An IAF Officer Was Bawling": Mihir Ahuja Recalls The Most Emotional Reaction To Operation Safed Sagar

Recalls Almost Giving Up on Acting

In the show, Baldy wants to quit his career for his family. When asked if he had ever felt such helplessness in his own life, the Archies actor recalls when he almost gave up on acting. ”In the very beginning of my career, when I was just giving auditions and wasn't being selected for anything, there was a day when I came back to my hostel room and just said to myself, 'I don't know if I can do this. I don't want to continue.'”