Operation Safed Sagar Faces Flag Code Row As Army Veteran Demands Netflix Ban

Operation Safed Sagar faces scrutiny over an alleged national flag violation.
Army veteran Vembu Shankar demands correction, apology and Netflix suspension.
The six-episode series revisits India’s 47-day Kargil War air campaign.
Operation Safed Sagar has come under criticism after Army veteran Colonel Vembu Shankar, Shaurya Chakra (SC), alleged that the Indian national flag was incorrectly draped over Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s coffin in the Netflix series. He has demanded that the alleged error be corrected and the show temporarily suspended.
The six-episode aerial-action series, directed by Oni Sen, revisits the Indian Air Force’s 47-day mission during the 1999 Kargil War. The show has received praise for its portrayal of the conflict and the people involved, but the scene involving Ahuja’s coffin has now triggered a separate controversy.
Army veteran flags alleged Flag Code violation
Shankar shared an image of the scene on Instagram showing Ahuja’s coffin being carried by Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy, played by Mihir Ahuja, and Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, played by Abhay Verma.
According to Shankar, the green portion of the tricolour is visible towards the head of the coffin. It was alleged by him that the saffron portion should have been positioned towards the head under the Flag Code of India.
The veteran also questioned how the alleged error was missed by service headquarters and military advisers involved with the production.
Operation Safed Sagar faces demand for Netflix suspension
Shankar has called for the scene to be digitally corrected and for streaming to be suspended on Netflix until the change is made. An apology in mainstream media has also been demanded by him.
Operation Safed Sagar follows the IAF’s campaign to drive Pakistani forces out of Indian positions along the Line of Control, while also highlighting coordination between the IAF and Indian Army.
The series was created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
The series has been noted for bringing the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War to the forefront, with its six episodes focusing on the officers and missions that shaped Operation Safed Sagar.