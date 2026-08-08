Jimmy Shergill On Satluj’s Censorship: ‘Sensitive Issues Bring Everything Into The Open’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor compared the film’s censorship troubles with his debut Maachis, explaining why such stories can bring buried truths and difficult questions into public view.

Jimmy Shergill
Jimmy Shergill on Satluj and the politics Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Jimmy Shergill discusses Satluj and its politically sensitive subject matter.

  • Satluj faced 127 proposed cuts during its prolonged censorship process.

  • Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026.

Actor Jimmy Shergill has reflected on the political complications around Satluj, saying films that revisit sensitive periods of history can bring buried truths and difficult questions into public view. His comments come as the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer remains under scrutiny after its brief ZEE5 run.

Satluj, formerly titled Punjab ’95, is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and was directed by Honey Trehan. The film remained caught in censorship proceedings for more than three years, with 127 cuts sought by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Jimmy Shergill on Satluj and sensitive subjects

Speaking to PTI, Shergill said politics naturally enters discussions around films dealing with contentious subjects. It was his view that bringing even one sensitive aspect into the open could cause other hidden issues to surface as well.

He was also asked why Satluj faced such difficulties when his debut film Maachis, which dealt with the Punjab insurgency of the 1980s, was widely appreciated.

Maachis, directed by Gulzar, starred Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri and Tabu alongside Shergill. The 1996 political thriller explored the human cost of violence and became a success. At the 44th National Film Awards, it won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Tabu received the Best Actress honour.

Related Content
Honey Trehan On Gurudwara Gullaks Collecting Funds - X
Ravi Kishan Defends CBFC - Instagram
Annu Kapoor on Satluj ban - null
Amid Satluj row, Onir slams CBFC for selective censorship - Instagram
Jimmy Shergill - X
Jimmy Shergill Draws Attention To Film Crew's Punishing 18-Hour Shift

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

From Maachis to Operation Safed Sagar

Shergill recalled that Maachis was largely shaped by Gulzar’s vision. As a newcomer, he said he had little understanding of how his performance would translate on screen. He had only completed acting classes before being cast and was asked to grow his hair and beard.

Gulzar encouraged him to remain on set and observe the filmmaking process. Shergill remembered being nervous about a lengthy monologue but said confidence was placed in him by the director, who assured him that he could manage the scene.

Honey Trehan On Gurudwara Gullaks Collecting Funds - X
Honey Trehan Reacts As Gullaks Are Kept In Gurudwaras To Recover Satluj’s Losses

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, but was removed from the platform in India two days later. It was subsequently also taken down internationally. Shergill currently stars in the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar as Wing Commander B S Dhanoa, the commanding officer who led aerial combat operations.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories