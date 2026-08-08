Jimmy Shergill On Satluj’s Censorship: ‘Sensitive Issues Bring Everything Into The Open’

Jimmy Shergill discusses Satluj and its politically sensitive subject matter.
Satluj faced 127 proposed cuts during its prolonged censorship process.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026.
Actor Jimmy Shergill has reflected on the political complications around Satluj, saying films that revisit sensitive periods of history can bring buried truths and difficult questions into public view. His comments come as the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer remains under scrutiny after its brief ZEE5 run.
Satluj, formerly titled Punjab ’95, is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and was directed by Honey Trehan. The film remained caught in censorship proceedings for more than three years, with 127 cuts sought by the Central Board of Film Certification.
Jimmy Shergill on Satluj and sensitive subjects
Speaking to PTI, Shergill said politics naturally enters discussions around films dealing with contentious subjects. It was his view that bringing even one sensitive aspect into the open could cause other hidden issues to surface as well.
He was also asked why Satluj faced such difficulties when his debut film Maachis, which dealt with the Punjab insurgency of the 1980s, was widely appreciated.
Maachis, directed by Gulzar, starred Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri and Tabu alongside Shergill. The 1996 political thriller explored the human cost of violence and became a success. At the 44th National Film Awards, it won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Tabu received the Best Actress honour.
From Maachis to Operation Safed Sagar
Shergill recalled that Maachis was largely shaped by Gulzar’s vision. As a newcomer, he said he had little understanding of how his performance would translate on screen. He had only completed acting classes before being cast and was asked to grow his hair and beard.
Gulzar encouraged him to remain on set and observe the filmmaking process. Shergill remembered being nervous about a lengthy monologue but said confidence was placed in him by the director, who assured him that he could manage the scene.
Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, but was removed from the platform in India two days later. It was subsequently also taken down internationally. Shergill currently stars in the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar as Wing Commander B S Dhanoa, the commanding officer who led aerial combat operations.