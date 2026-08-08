Satyajit Ray's Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne Production To Come Alive In Srijit's Maharaja Tomare Selam

"The release of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne was during one of the most turbulent times for the industry, socially and politically. Formation of committees and subcommittees and the divide between the Left and the Congress — all these things will also come. I found those stories to be very interesting", he added. Music for Maharaja Tomare Selam will be composed by Debojyoti Mishra, who has also worked with Ray himself.