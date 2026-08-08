Vishwanath and Sons Trailer: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Romance Hints At A Heartwarming Twist

Vishwanath and Sons trailer teases Suriya-Mamitha Baiju’s unusual age-gap romance.
Suriya plays an Olympic-level pistol shooter seeking a transplant match.
Venky Atluri directs the Tamil-Telugu family drama releasing worldwide in August.
The trailer of Vishwanath and Sons has given audiences a glimpse into Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s unusual age-gap romance. Directed by Venky Atluri, the upcoming family drama follows an Olympic-level pistol shooter whose life takes an unexpected turn when his child requires a bone marrow transplant.
Vishwanath and Sons trailer reveals Suriya’s emotional journey
Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, who travels abroad in search of a suitable bone marrow match for his child. His search leads him to Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. While the trailer establishes the emotional stakes surrounding Sanjay’s family, it also hints that Maddy’s arrival will change his life in an entirely unexpected way.
Maddy eventually develops feelings for Sanjay, setting up the film’s central age-gap romance. The trailer balances this relationship with lighter family moments, suggesting that the film will combine humour with an emotional storyline.
Suriya and Mamitha Baiju lead Venky Atluri’s family drama
Vishwanath and Sons marks Suriya’s first collaboration with Atluri, whose previous directorial credits include Lucky Bhaskar, Vaathi/Sir and Mr. Majnu. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while cinematographer Nimish Ravi and production designer Banglan have reunited with Atluri after working on Lucky Bhaskar.
The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it.
For Suriya, the film is his second release of 2026 after Karuppu. His next project is Suriya47 with Jithu Madhavan. Mamitha Baiju will next be seen in the Malayalam romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Nivin Pauly. She also appeared in Jana Nayagan and Kara this year.
Vishwanath and Sons has been made in Tamil and Telugu and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.