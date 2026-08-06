Atiq Ahmed’s Family Saga: Son’s Death Revives Focus On Missing Wife, Jailed Relatives

Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son Abaan dies in Jhansi road accident, reviving focus on family’s troubles.
Several relatives remain jailed or missing amid investigations linked to Umesh Pal murder case.
Police continue searches for accused family members as legal battles and cases remain ongoing.
On April 15, 2023, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj, while being escorted by police for a court-mandated medical examination. The killing, which took place in front of media personnel and was broadcast live on television, also claimed the life of his younger brother Ashraf.
The killing marked a turning point for the Atiq Ahmed's family, which has since witnessed a series of upheavals , from the death of Atiq’s son Asad in a police encounter to the recent death of his youngest son Abaan in a road accident. Several family members remain imprisoned, while others, including Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, continue to remain untraceable in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
Abaan, who was among Atiq Ahmed’s younger sons, died on August 6, 2026, in a road accident in Jhansi. The car in which he was travelling reportedly hit a divider after being driven at high speed. His friend Sonu also died in the accident. Abaan had reportedly been living outside prison and pursuing his studies, and was said to have been travelling to meet his jailed brother.
The family’s troubles intensified after the killing of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. Police alleged that Atiq Ahmed, who was lodged in Sabarmati Jail at the time, had orchestrated the murder conspiracy.
Shootings And Encounter
Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15, 2023, while being escorted by police for a medical examination in Prayagraj. The killings took place in front of media personnel, and the attackers surrendered immediately after the incident.
Two days before their deaths on April 13, 2026, Atiq’s third son Asad was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi along with his associate Ghulam.
With Abaan’s death, another member of the family named in connection with the aftermath of the Umesh Pal case has been lost. The family has since been divided, with some members killed, some imprisoned and others still missing.
Sons In Jail, Wife Still Missing
Atiq’s two elder sons, Mohammad Umar and Mohammad Ali, remain lodged in separate jails in connection with criminal cases. Umar is in Lucknow, while Ali is lodged at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, according to earlier reports.
Ahzam and Abaan, who were minors when the Umesh Pal murder case came to light, were placed in a child protection home in Prayagraj in March 2023 after police said they were found “roaming aimlessly”. Both were accused of conspiracy in the case.
In October 2023, following a Supreme Court directive, the Child Welfare Committee released both of them to a family member after they expressed a desire not to remain in the childcare institution.
Meanwhile, three women linked to the family Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed, Zainab Fatima, wife of Ashraf, and Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori -remain untraceable in connection with the alleged conspiracy in the Umesh Pal murder case, as reported by The Indian Express.
Police have carried out searches across nine states and more than 500 locations, with assistance from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Rapid Action Force, but the three women have not been found. They did not appear even during the last rites of Atiq, Ashraf or Asad despite surveillance measures.
Police had earlier suspected that they may have fled to Dubai but later ruled out that possibility. Subsequent leads from places including Kaushambi, Odisha and Delhi also failed to locate them.
Shaista has moved court, describing the case as a “political conspiracy” aimed at preventing the family from participating in local elections. The claim remains part of ongoing legal proceedings.
Seized Properties
Authorities have seized properties linked to Atiq Ahmed’s network worth nearly ₹3,000 crore, many of which investigators allege were held under benami names. Officials have said the actual value could be higher.
The trial in the Atiq-Ashraf murder case continues, largely through video conferencing due to security concerns.
The wider crackdown on families of former mafia figures has also brought attention to other absconding relatives. Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari was recently booked in a fresh case related to an arms licence and remains wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police.
Afsha, along with Shaista, Zainab and Ayesha, are among the women linked to prominent mafia families in Uttar Pradesh who remain wanted by police. Authorities have announced cash rewards for information leading to their whereabouts.
In Atiq Ahmed’s case, police continue to search for the missing accused linked to the Umesh Pal murder conspiracy, while several members of the family remain behind bars as investigations and court proceedings continue.
Political Flashpoint
The fall of Atiq Ahmed’s empire also became a major political flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government repeatedly highlighted its crackdown on organised crime, with his statement that the mafia would be “mitti mein mila denge” becoming one of the most quoted lines of his administration’s law and order narrative.
While the BJP presented the action against criminal networks as a firm response to mafia activities, opposition parties including Samajwadi Party questioned the government’s methods, including encounters and policing practices.