Shafali Verma’s Historic Ton Powers India Past Bangladesh Into Asian Games 2026 Final

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Shafali Verma produced a record-breaking performance as India stormed into the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final with a commanding 114-run win over Bangladesh in the semifinal. The opener smashed her maiden T20I century, finishing unbeaten on 100 off 49 balls with nine sixes and three fours, as India posted 195/4 after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana struck 37 off 19 balls and also became the leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 40 off 33. Bangladesh never looked comfortable in the chase and were bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma claiming three wickets apiece. India have now secured at least a silver medal and will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal clash.

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IND Women won by 114 runs
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, second right, shakes hand after team's win in the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India Women won by 114 runs
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, shakes hand after team's win in the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026: IND-W vs Ban-W
India's Shreyanka Patil, second left, Radha Yadav, left, and Nandani Sharma celebrate after a wicket during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026: Ban-W vs IND-W
Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akhter, right, run out during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026: IND W vs Ban W Semifinal Cricket Match
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, second left, Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, and teammates during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026: Ban W vs IND W Semifinal Cricket Match
India's Deepti Sharma, second left, with teammates celebrate after the wicket of Bangladesh’s Sanjida Akter Meghla during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IND W vs Ban W Asian Games
India’s Shafali Verma, right, with Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Shafali Verma Asian Games 2026 IND-W vs Ban-W
India’s Shafali Verma celebrates her century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Richa Ghosh Asian Games 2026 IND-W vs Ban-W
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India women and Bangladesh women, at the 20th Asian Games, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park, in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Shafali Verma Asian Games 2026 IND W vs Ban W Semifinal Cricket Match
India’s Shafali Verma celebrates her half century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Harmanpreet Kaur Asian Games 2026 IND-W vs Ban-W
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Shafali Verma sian Games 2026 Cricket
India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Cricket Match
Spectators during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Smriti Mandhana Asian Games 2026 IND-W vs Ban-W
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Women Semifinal Cricket Match
India’s Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana interact between the wickets during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Semifinal Cricket Match
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana during toss before the second semifinal cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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