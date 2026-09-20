Shafali Verma’s Historic Ton Powers India Past Bangladesh Into Asian Games 2026 Final
Shafali Verma produced a record-breaking performance as India stormed into the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final with a commanding 114-run win over Bangladesh in the semifinal. The opener smashed her maiden T20I century, finishing unbeaten on 100 off 49 balls with nine sixes and three fours, as India posted 195/4 after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana struck 37 off 19 balls and also became the leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 40 off 33. Bangladesh never looked comfortable in the chase and were bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma claiming three wickets apiece. India have now secured at least a silver medal and will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal clash.
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