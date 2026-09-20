Forgotten India Pacer Parts Ways With Vidarbha, Eyes New State Ahead Of Ranji Trophy

Umesh Yadav has left Vidarbha after securing an NOC ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season
The veteran pacer is in talks with other state associations for his next move
Yadav wants regular opportunities and intends to continue playing domestic cricket
Veteran India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is set for a new chapter in domestic cricket after deciding to leave Vidarbha ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 38-year-old has obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Vidarbha Cricket Association and is now in discussions with other state associations.
Yadav confirmed the development, saying he had decided to move on and represent another state. The move follows a period of uncertainty over his future with Vidarbha, despite the pacer remaining keen to play more cricket. According to reports, Yadav had previously sought clarity from the state selectors but did not receive a clear indication about his prospects.
“I have decided to move on from this season and play for another state. I have got my NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association,” Umesh Yadav confirmed.
Why Has Umesh Yadav Decided to Leave Vidarbha?
Yadav's decision appears to have been driven primarily by his desire for regular opportunities. The experienced pacer featured in the Vidarbha Premier League earlier this year but reportedly wanted to play more competitive cricket.
With no clear picture emerging regarding his place in the state setup, he eventually decided that changing teams would give him a better opportunity to continue his domestic career.
The move comes at an important stage of Yadav's career. While he is no longer part of India's current international plans, the fast bowler has continued to feature in domestic cricket and has remained open to the possibility of returning to the national setup. His decision to switch states could therefore provide another avenue to remain active in first-class cricket.
Umesh Yadav’s Impressive Record in Indian Conditions
Yadav has built an extensive career for both India and Vidarbha. He has represented India in 141 international matches across formats, with his last appearance coming in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.
His record in Indian Test conditions remains particularly notable. Yadav has taken 101 wickets in 32 home Tests at an average of 25.88. Since 2018, he has also been India's leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in home Tests, claiming 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.25.
As of now, Yadav's next destination remains undecided, with discussions ongoing with multiple associations. What is clear, however, is that the veteran pacer intends to continue playing, making his state switch one of the notable moves ahead of the new domestic season.