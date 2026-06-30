Journey of a Lifetime: Women from Once Naxal-Hit Village Get Taste of City Life in Varanasi

Although their village in Naugarh block lies barely 80 km from the heart of Varanasi – a distance that can be covered in under three hours by road – for many residents of the once Naxal-infested region, the journey took years to become a reality.
Travelling beyond the forests surrounding their village for the first time, they arrived in Varanasi on Monday, where crowded streets, towering temples and the escalators inside a shopping mall left them wide-eyed with wonder.
The visit, facilitated by the Varanasi Range Police under its community policing initiative and the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti programme, brought around 50 villagers – mostly women, children and a few men – to Varanasi from the remote village once hit hard by Naxal violence before returning to normalcy.
The initiative took shape after Varanasi Range DIG Vaibhav Krishna visited Pandi a few days ago and interacted with the local women.
During the conversations, many expressed a lifelong wish to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple and other religious sites in Varanasi.
Some women even said that they have never been to a city. On Monday, that wish came true.
The group travelled by a bus and visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Vishalakshi Devi temple – one of the Shakti Peeths – Durga Kund temple and the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple before being served refreshments by the police.
They were later taken to the JHV Mall, where they experienced urban life for the first time. Brightly lit shops, centrally air-conditioned interiors and, above all, escalators became the biggest attractions.
Many villagers excitedly referred to the escalators as “chalne wala jeena” (moving stairs) as they watched them with amazement before cautiously stepping onto them, police officers accompanying the group said.
For many, it was also their first encounter with a city.
“I have come to a city for the first time. I am liking it very much,” Vimla Devi said after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Another villager, Pushpa, said, “The village is good, but this city is so big.” She also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple for the first time.
Kalawati, who travelled with her family, said nearly 50 people from her village had come together for the trip.
The excitement was most visible among the younger members of the group.
Punita Kumari, who studied up to Class 12, said she always wanted to see what a city looked like.
“I came to a city for the first time today. I am feeling very happy to have visited the temples here. This place is quite different from our village,” she said.
Another young girl, Sunita, said she saw many things for the first time.
“Today I saw many new things that we don't get to see in our village,” she said.
Among the group was Ram Sakal, who recalled that the region once witnessed Naxal activity.
"Our area was once affected by Naxalism, but not anymore,” he said.
Sakal described the visit as memorable, saying the opportunity to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple was a cherished experience.
"A city is a city... It cannot be compared with a village,” he said.
While many villagers looked hesitant while speaking to the media, their reserve gave way to enthusiasm inside the temple complex.
Every chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ was answered with raised hands and loud voices as the visitors joined in the prayers.
Police personnel accompanying the group periodically counted the visitors to ensure no one was left behind.
DIG Krishna told PTI that the initiative was conceived in line with the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti programme for women's empowerment.
“The idea was to bring women and children from an area where many people never saw a city and introduce them to urban life, so that they feel inspired to improve their lives, pursue bigger goals and realise that they too can be empowered and economically prosperous,” he said.
“If such efforts can positively influence even two children or two women and motivate them to move towards a better future, we would consider it a successful initiative," Krishna added.
The visitors were safely escorted back to Pandi in the evening after the day-long tour, police said.
"I will study and come to the city again," a young boy aged around 12 told inspector Surya Prakash Mishra, who accompanied the group.
For the residents of Pandi, the day offered not just a pilgrimage but a first glimpse of possibilities beyond the forests they have long called home.