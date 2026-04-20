Kara Trailer: Dhanush Turns Bank Robber In Vignesh Raja's Survival Drama

Kara trailer: The Vignesh Raja directorial stars Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It will hit the screens on April 30.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Kara trailer
Dhanush Kara trailer out Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The trailer for Kara has been unveiled.

  • The movie stars Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles.

  • Directed by Vignesh Raja and co-written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, Kara promises a compelling story.

Kara Trailer Out: The makers unveiled the trailer for Dhanush's upcoming film, Kara, on Sunday. Directed by Vignesh Raja, Dhanush plays Karasaami aka Kara, a man with a violent past. He used to be a bank robber, and his past refuses to leave, affecting his present life. With Kara, Dhanush is back with yet another gritty action avatar.

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Inside Kara trailer

The two-minute and 28-second trailer shows the escalation of the Gulf War in 1991, leading to price hikes and oil scarcity in Tamil Nadu, followed by corruption and crime. Dhanush, taking charge, robs banks even in broad daylight for survival, and he fears no one. Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a police officer, is trying to catch Dhanush.

Dhanush returns to his family, but the villagers doubt his return as a reformed man. Karasamy's wife, played by Mamitha Baiju asks him about his whereabouts and if he was stealing. He doesn't reply.

Alfred Prakash has written the film along with director Vignesh.

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Watch the trailer here.

Kara cast and crew details

The survival drama also stars Jayaram as Muthu Selvan, KS Ravikumar as Kandhasaami, and Karunaas as Kasi Maayan, Sreeja Ravi as Dhanam, and Prithvi Pandiarajan as Murugesan.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film, while Theni Eswar has served as the director of photography. Sreejith Sarang is the editor, Mayapandi is the art director, and Dinesh Kasi is in charge of action

Ishari K Ganesh has backed Kara under his Vels Film International banner, with Kushmita Ganesh serving as a co-producer.

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Kara release date

Kara is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

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