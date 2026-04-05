Dacoit Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Promises To Be A Tale Of Romance, Betrayal And Intense Drama

Summary of this article
Dacoit trailer was unveiled on Saturday
Adivi Sesh leads the action thriller, with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.
Also starring Anurag Kashyap, it will hit the screens on April 10.
The makers of Dacoit unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the Adivi Sesh-led heist thriller. The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The trailer promises an intense drama and thrill and is expected to be one of the biggest action spectacles of 2026.
Dacoit follows the story of a man who is wrongly convicted and imprisoned. He wants to return to his normal life and is seeking revenge.
Dacoit trailer
It shows Adivi's Hari and Mrunal's Juliet planning to get married and start a family. Juliet says she wants a boy, but Hari wants a girl just like her. But their happy life takes a U-turn when Hari gets imprisoned. He seeks revenge. He supposedly escapes from jail and one day sees Juliet with their girl child.
“Did you think I won't return?” he asks. In one scene, we see that Juliet is in dire need of money for a health crisis. Hari plans for a heist and says he would loot, and Juliet would drive. But the police are behind him. Anurag Kashyap also makes an appearance in the trailer, as the film promises several action-packed moments.
Watch the trailer here.
What Adivi Sesh said about Dacoit
Earlier, Adivi, while talking about Dacoit, had said, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, there’s anger, there are tears—there’s every emotion that should be there in movies. The film is told from the perspective of a neo-Western.”
Dacoit release date
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit was originally slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but was pushed to April 10 for a smoother theatrical run. It avoided a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, which also pushed the release date for the Ranveer Singh-starrer.
The makers of Dacoit had earlier stated that the decision was made to ensure “the film gets its rightful moment while allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.”
The bilingual has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Sesh and Shaneil penned the story and screenplay, with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music.