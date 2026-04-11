Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

Summary of this article
Dacoit: A Love Story had a decent start at the box office.
The action thriller stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in lead roles.
It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Dacoit box office update: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller hit the theatres on April 10, 2026. The bilingual opened to mixed reviews from critics and netizens. It locked horns with Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Both films earned over Rs 6 crore on Day 1.
Dacoit box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Dacoit: A Love Story collected a net of Rs 6.50 crore across 3,800 shows with 32.9% occupancy. The total India gross collections stand at Rs 7.57 crore.
It has beaten Sesh's previous film HIT: The Second Case (Rs 6.4 crore).
It grossed a total of Rs 6 crore overseas, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 13.57 crore.
About Dacoit
The film stars Adivi Sesh as an inspector named Haridas and Mrunal as Saraswathi. Both fall in love, but their relationship is doomed due to different castes, leading to separation and a betrayal that lands Haridas in prison.
The former lovers are again forced to work together to execute a series of robberies that change their lives. Dacoit is about revenge, romance, guilt and betrayal.
Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj round out the cast of Dacoit.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Dacoit reads: "Where Dacoit does hold its ground is in its technical craft. The cinematography captures the setting's mood well, especially during the COVID portions. The sense of scarcity, the tension within hospital spaces and the desperation of that time come through effectively. The film's depiction of medical systems, including the misuse of money and the chaos within hospitals, feels disturbingly real."