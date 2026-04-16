Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 6: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Witnesses Major Dip; Earns Less Than Rs 2 Crore

Dacoit's box office collection has slowed down. On Day 6, it witnessed a huge dip in its earnings.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dacoit box office collection Day 6
Dacoit earns less than Rs 2 crore on Day 6 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dacoit witnessed a downward trend on Day 6.

  • The action thriller saw 48.3% drop from Day 5's net collection of Rs 3 crore.

  • It will face tough competition from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, releasing on April 17.

Dacoit box office collection update: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The action thriller earned Rs 6.55 crore on Day 1 and remained consistent till Day 3. But the collection dropped on Day 4. It witnessed a slight rise on Day 5, but further saw a dip on Day 6.

Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many called it an "average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts." Also, the film has been lauded for its technical aspect, calling it the biggest strength. Adivi and Mrunal received praises for their performances.

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Dacoit box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit witnessed a 48.3% drop from Day 5's net collection of Rs 3 crore.

On Day 6, it raked in Rs 1.55 crore across 4,185 shows with 13.5% occupancy. The total India net collection of Dacoit stands at Rs 27.05 crore, and gross collection is Rs 31.49 crore.

Dacoit box office collection worldwide

Overseas, the film collected only Rs 30 lakhs on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12.40 crore, and the total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 43.89 crore.

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Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla will hit the screens on April 17. So, Dacoit will face stiff competition from Priyadarshan's film.

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An excerpt from Outlook India review of Dacoit reads: "Where Dacoit does hold its ground is in its technical craft. The cinematography captures the setting's mood well, especially during the COVID portions. The sense of scarcity, the tension within hospital spaces and the desperation of that time come through effectively. The film's depiction of medical systems, including the misuse of money and the chaos within hospitals, feels disturbingly real."

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