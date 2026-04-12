Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Slow Rise Amid Tough Clash

Summary of this article
Dacoit box office Day 2 earns ₹7 crore, total India net reaches ₹13.55 crore.
Worldwide collection stands at ₹24.81 crore with ₹9 crore overseas contribution.
Mixed reviews and Dhurandhar 2 competition impact Dacoit’s early box office growth.
Dacoit box office Day 2 reflects a modest upward trend, but not enough to signal a strong turnaround. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-led action thriller managed to improve slightly on its opening numbers, yet the overall pace remains cautious. With competition already tightening its grip, the film’s early performance suggests an uphill journey ahead.
According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹7 crore net across 3,734 shows on its second day. This takes its total India net collection to ₹13.55 crore, while the domestic gross stands at ₹15.81 crore. The opening day had brought in ₹6.55 crore, making the growth visible but still limited.
Dacoit box office collection struggles despite overseas support
The film has found some support in international markets, where it added around ₹2.50 crore on Day 2. This pushes its overseas gross to ₹9 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide total now stands at ₹24.81 crore.
While these numbers are steady, they fall short of what is expected from a film reportedly made on a budget between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore. The initial response suggests that stronger word-of-mouth would have been crucial to build momentum over the weekend.
Mixed reviews and strong competition impact Dacoit
Critical reception has also played a role in slowing the film’s pace. The film has also received mixed-to-negative reviews, which appear to have affected its momentum.
At the same time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate screens. Even in its fourth week, it outperformed Dacoit by a significant margin, collecting nearly double on a single day.
The film was released in theatres on April 10, and with Sunday ahead, its weekend performance will be key in deciding whether it can recover lost ground.