Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Slow Rise Amid Tough Clash

Dacoit box office Day 2 shows slight improvement as the Adivi Sesh-starrer inches forward despite mixed reviews and strong competition.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dacoit Box Office Day 2
Dacoit Box Office Day 2 Sees Modest Growth Amid Competition Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dacoit box office Day 2 earns ₹7 crore, total India net reaches ₹13.55 crore.

  • Worldwide collection stands at ₹24.81 crore with ₹9 crore overseas contribution.

  • Mixed reviews and Dhurandhar 2 competition impact Dacoit’s early box office growth.

Dacoit box office Day 2 reflects a modest upward trend, but not enough to signal a strong turnaround. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-led action thriller managed to improve slightly on its opening numbers, yet the overall pace remains cautious. With competition already tightening its grip, the film’s early performance suggests an uphill journey ahead.

According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹7 crore net across 3,734 shows on its second day. This takes its total India net collection to ₹13.55 crore, while the domestic gross stands at ₹15.81 crore. The opening day had brought in ₹6.55 crore, making the growth visible but still limited.

Dacoit box office collection struggles despite overseas support

The film has found some support in international markets, where it added around ₹2.50 crore on Day 2. This pushes its overseas gross to ₹9 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide total now stands at ₹24.81 crore.

While these numbers are steady, they fall short of what is expected from a film reportedly made on a budget between ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore. The initial response suggests that stronger word-of-mouth would have been crucial to build momentum over the weekend.

Dacoit box office collection Day 1 - X
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Dacoit box office collection Day 1 - X
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore
Dacoit Review - YouTube
Dacoit Review | Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Love Story Gets Lost In Its Own Chaos
Dacoit trailer out - YouTube
Dacoit Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Promises To Be A Tale Of Romance, Betrayal And Intense Drama
Zayn Marie Khan's First Look - Instagram
Zayn Marie Khan’s Dacoit First Look Unveiled As Fearless Cop In Adivi Sesh Film
Related Content

Mixed reviews and strong competition impact Dacoit

Critical reception has also played a role in slowing the film’s pace. The film has also received mixed-to-negative reviews, which appear to have affected its momentum.

At the same time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate screens. Even in its fourth week, it outperformed Dacoit by a significant margin, collecting nearly double on a single day.

Dacoit Review - YouTube
Dacoit Review | Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Love Story Gets Lost In Its Own Chaos

BY Aishani Biswas

The film was released in theatres on April 10, and with Sunday ahead, its weekend performance will be key in deciding whether it can recover lost ground.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

  5. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18