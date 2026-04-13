Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Minimal Growth

Summary of this article
Dacoit box office collection day 3 earns ₹6.40 crore with minimal growth.
Film reaches ₹19.80 crore net despite mixed reviews and competition.
Weekend trend remains flat, raising concerns about long-term box office performance.
Dacoit's box office collection day 3 reflects a steady yet underwhelming run for the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer. Despite the advantage of a Sunday, the film has struggled to register significant growth, indicating a cautious response from audiences.
The action drama, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, opened to mixed reviews, with performances receiving praise but the screenplay drawing criticism.
Dacoit box office collection day 3 shows limited weekend jump
On its third day, the film collected ₹6.40 crore, only a slight shift from its earlier numbers. It had opened with ₹6.55 crore, followed by ₹6.85 crore on the second day. The marginal rise suggests that the film has not fully capitalised on weekend footfall.
With this, the total India net collection stands at ₹19.80 crore, while the gross has reached ₹23.41 crore. While these figures point to a stable run, the lack of a strong upward trend remains a concern.
Mixed reviews and competition impact Dacoit’s momentum
The film’s performance has also been shaped by external factors. It was noted by Adivi Sesh during promotions that the release strategy had been affected by competition from another major film, which was dominating screens.
It was also shared by him that while large-scale films often influence audience choices, there remains space for different kinds of cinema in theatres.
Critical reception has further played a role. It was observed in a review that the film’s storytelling felt familiar, with a predictable narrative structure that limited its impact despite strong performances.
Dacoit follows the story of two former lovers brought together under unusual circumstances, navigating a series of events that reshape their relationship. Alongside the lead pair, the film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.
The film released in theatres after multiple delays, with its opening weekend now setting the tone for its box office trajectory.