Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Minimal Growth

Dacoit box office collection day 3 shows limited growth despite the weekend boost. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer continues a steady but underwhelming run, with mixed reviews impacting its overall momentum at the box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3 Shows Minimal Growth Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dacoit box office collection day 3 earns ₹6.40 crore with minimal growth.

  • Film reaches ₹19.80 crore net despite mixed reviews and competition.

  • Weekend trend remains flat, raising concerns about long-term box office performance.

Dacoit's box office collection day 3 reflects a steady yet underwhelming run for the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer. Despite the advantage of a Sunday, the film has struggled to register significant growth, indicating a cautious response from audiences.

The action drama, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, opened to mixed reviews, with performances receiving praise but the screenplay drawing criticism.

Dacoit box office collection day 3 shows limited weekend jump

On its third day, the film collected ₹6.40 crore, only a slight shift from its earlier numbers. It had opened with ₹6.55 crore, followed by ₹6.85 crore on the second day. The marginal rise suggests that the film has not fully capitalised on weekend footfall.

With this, the total India net collection stands at ₹19.80 crore, while the gross has reached ₹23.41 crore. While these figures point to a stable run, the lack of a strong upward trend remains a concern.

Dacoit Box Office Day 2 Sees Modest Growth Amid Competition - IMDb
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Slow Rise Amid Tough Clash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mixed reviews and competition impact Dacoit’s momentum

The film’s performance has also been shaped by external factors. It was noted by Adivi Sesh during promotions that the release strategy had been affected by competition from another major film, which was dominating screens.

It was also shared by him that while large-scale films often influence audience choices, there remains space for different kinds of cinema in theatres.

Related Content
Dacoit Box Office Day 2 Sees Modest Growth Amid Competition - IMDb
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Slow Rise Amid Tough Clash
Dacoit box office collection Day 1 - X
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore
Dacoit Review - YouTube
Dacoit Review | Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Love Story Gets Lost In Its Own Chaos
Dacoit trailer out - YouTube
Dacoit Trailer: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film Promises To Be A Tale Of Romance, Betrayal And Intense Drama
Related Content

Critical reception has further played a role. It was observed in a review that the film’s storytelling felt familiar, with a predictable narrative structure that limited its impact despite strong performances.

Dacoit follows the story of two former lovers brought together under unusual circumstances, navigating a series of events that reshape their relationship. Alongside the lead pair, the film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.

Dacoit Review - YouTube
Dacoit Review | Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Love Story Gets Lost In Its Own Chaos

BY Aishani Biswas

The film released in theatres after multiple delays, with its opening weekend now setting the tone for its box office trajectory.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi In Focus As Royals Take On SunRisers In Hyderabad

  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

  3. ILT20 Season 5 To Be Played From November 22 To December 20

  4. CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update With Fitness Doubt Emerging After Wankhede Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  2. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  3. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  4. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  5. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law