Dacoit X Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Action Thriller

Dacoit X Review: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's film opened to mixed reactions from netizens. Here's what they have said.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Dacoit X review
Dacoit X review Photo: X
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Dacoit Twitter review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: A Love Story hit the theatres on Friday (April 10). The bilingual clashed with Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit marks Sesh and Thakur's first collaboration, where they play lovers, Haridas and Saraswati. The action thriller also stars Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj. Dacoit, a story of action, romance, vengeance and drama, opened to mixed reviews from netizens. Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions here.

Dacoit X review

Many called it a technically strong movie with a poor screenplay, but engaging moments with twists. One called the film Adivi and Mrunal's career-best performances.

One wrote that the "twist is powerful and leaves a strong impact. It ends on an emotional high, with touching moments that stay with you."

One X user also praised the music and the cinematography.

"#Dacoit is a technically strong action-love story with uneven writing. Some engaging moments, but predictable screenplay and over-the-top climax hold it back. Adivi Sesh performs well; overall, good watch (sic)," wrote another user.

Here the netizens' reactions on X.

Dacoit box office

Dacoit has collected Rs 1.40 crore so fat from 1,748 shows with 21% occupancy.

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