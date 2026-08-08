Werner Herzog To Be Feted With Donostia Award At San Sebastian Film Festival

Herzog is best known for Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), Fitzcarraldo (1982), Grizzly Man (2005) and Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010). He was nominated for a best documentary Oscar in 2008 for Encounters at the End of the World and has bagged prizes at the Cannes, Berlin and Venice film festivals. He has published poetry and books of prose and acted in films, among them Jack Reacher, The Mandalorian and guest roles in The Simpsons. Born in Munich in 1942, he grew up as a child in a remote valley in the Bavarian mountains.