Oscar-Nominated All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen's Next, Termite, To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Shaunak Sen's new short, Termite, is slated to premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. 2022 belonged to Sen whose documentary, All That Breathes, captured the international festival circuit, scoring dozens of prizes and even nabbing an Academy Award nomination. The film won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It also won a Peabody Award and was acquired by HBO. Now he's back with a fiction short, Termite. Ben Bernard, one of the DPs on All That Breathes, has shot Termite. Manas Mittal cut the film.