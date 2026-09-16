Atonement Director Reed Van Dyk Highlights Echoes Between Iraqi War Film & US-Iran Strikes

Reed Van Dyk On Atonement's Current Resonances

“One of the things I thought making (Atonement) was that you feel the ripple effect from one small incident, on one day, into all of these lives, as bombs fall and they’re caught up in a war. So many years later, I felt these incidents are just multiplying over and over and over again, in every new conflict,” Van Dyk shared with audiences during a post-North American premiere Q&A on Tuesday night.