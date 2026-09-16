Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Announce Separation After Nearly 10 Years Of Marriage

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have separated after nearly ten years of marriage.
In a joint statement, the couple shared that the decision has proven to be the right move for their family unit.
The pair first met in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By before reuniting in the 2017 film The Last Word.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have split. The actors decided to separate after almost a decade together. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD,” the pair said in a joint statement released to People.
The pair have mostly kept family matters private while raising two children.
How they met
Their first meeting came on stage.
Seyfried and Sadoski first crossed paths in 2015 while they were appearing in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They later worked together again on 2017’s The Last Word, where they portrayed Anne and Robin, the film’s love interests. After several years of dating, they became engaged in 2016 and married the next year.
“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Sadoski said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”
A few days after the wedding, they had their first child, daughter Nina in 2017. Their second child, son Thomas Jr., arrived in September 2020.
Over the years, they kept much of their family life private, with Seyfried sometimes posting glimpses of their farm life in upstate New York on social media.
Earlier this year, Seyfried spoke about Sadoski in an interview with Vogue. She said he “sacrifices a lot for me” as she navigated a busy stretch in her career.
She added, “He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane. … I do say no a lot.”