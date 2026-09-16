Hanuman Ansh Earns Over ₹290 Crore Worldwide, Telugu Release Faces Uncertainty For THIS Reason

Hanuman Ansh box office collection reaches ₹291.40 crore worldwide on Day 40.
Vishal Chaturvedi film earns ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday.
Trivikram Srinivas reportedly exits Telugu release presentation days before scheduled rollout.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection on day 40 continued to show the film's staying power as the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial added ₹8.25 crore to its India net collection. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual drama has now earned ₹231.13 crore net domestically, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹291.40 crore. The film is now less than ₹9 crore away from the ₹300 crore milestone worldwide.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection on day 40
The film recorded ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday, matching its collection from Monday. Its India gross currently stands at ₹272.90 crore, while the overseas market has contributed ₹18.50 crore.
The film's sixth-weekend performance has remained particularly strong. It earned ₹10.50 crore on Friday, ₹18.50 crore on Saturday and ₹22.50 crore on Sunday before settling at ₹8.25 crore on both Monday and Tuesday. Its overall occupancy on Tuesday stood at 28.65%, rising from 26.04% on Monday.
Hanuman Ansh Telugu release faces uncertainty
While the film continues its theatrical run, its Telugu release has run into uncertainty after filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas reportedly stepped away from presenting the dubbed version. He was earlier associated with the release through his Fortune Four Cinemas banner.
A source close to Trivikram told India Today that last-minute problems led to the cancellation of a Hyderabad teaser launch scheduled for September 15. It was also stated that Trivikram would no longer present the Telugu release.
The source was quoted as saying, “There have been some last-minute problems because of which the teaser launch event that was scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 15 was cancelled. Trivikram will no longer be presenting the Telugu release.”
Will Hanuman Ansh release in Telugu?
According to the same source, the Telugu version could still reach theatres as planned, although Fortune Four Cinemas would no longer be involved. The makers are yet to officially clarify the change or announce a new presenter.
Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, was initially released on August 7, and it was released internationally on September 11 2026. Its Telugu release is currently scheduled for September 18, with the delayed teaser adding to the uncertainty around the rollout.