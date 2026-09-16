Hanuman Ansh Earns Over ₹290 Crore Worldwide, Telugu Release Faces Uncertainty For THIS Reason

Hanuman Ansh box office collection on day 40 continued to show the film's staying power as the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial added ₹8.25 crore to its India net collection. According to Sacnilk, the spiritual drama has now earned ₹231.13 crore net domestically, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹291.40 crore. The film is now less than ₹9 crore away from the ₹300 crore milestone worldwide.