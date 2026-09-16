Ed Sheeran-Macklemore Controversy Explained: What Happened On The Loop Tour And Why It Matters

Macklemore made Free Palestine remarks during two MetLife Stadium performances.
The tour promoter removed him after venues raised concerns.
Four other Loop Tour acts subsequently announced their withdrawals.
The Macklemore-Ed Sheeran Loop Tour row has become one of the more difficult conversations pop music has had this year. What began with two old friends sharing a stage turned, within days, into a public disagreement about protest, platforms and who gets to decide what is said in front of 90,000 people. Macklemore, who has long spoken up for Palestinians, used his opening slot to call for a free Palestine. His remarks were welcomed by some fans and condemned by others, setting off a chain of events that would soon involve the tour’s promoter, stadium owners and fellow performers.
The Ed Sheeran-Macklemore controversy took a sharper turn when Macklemore was removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran’s Loop Tour. Sheeran later said the decision came from the promoter and venues, which had indicated that the shows could be cancelled if Macklemore remained on the bill. The fallout did not stop there. Several other acts subsequently withdrew, leaving a concert tour caught in a much wider argument over political expression, artistic freedom and the limits of what can be said from a major live stage.
What happened at Ed Sheeran’s concert?
Macklemore’s first two Loop Tour performances took place at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on September 4 and 5. During his set, he performed Hind’s Hall, his protest song about Gaza, and spoke openly in support of Palestinians. He also told the audience that being able to stand on a stadium stage and say 'Free Palestine' was one of the reasons he wanted to be part of the tour.
The following night, Macklemore addressed Jewish members of the audience directly, saying criticism of Israel should not be understood as criticism of Jewish people. His remarks prompted backlash, particularly from groups that objected to political messaging being presented during a major concert.
On September 6, the Israeli-American Council launched a petition seeking his removal. Macklemore later responded to the criticism on X, saying the belief that all people should be treated equally should not be controversial.
Who said what about the controversy?
Singer Pink was also pulled into the discussion after resharing a post calling for Macklemore’s removal. In a subsequent Instagram statement, she said Palestinians deserved a future that respected their humanity while also criticising Macklemore’s use of war imagery and political messaging during a stadium show.
The situation escalated on September 14 when Messina Touring Group, the promoter of Sheeran’s US tour, announced that Macklemore would no longer perform on the remaining dates. The promoter said venues had indicated that they would not host the concerts with Macklemore on the lineup, creating the possibility of cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of fans.
Macklemore described Sheeran as a longtime friend but questioned the idea of remaining neutral on the issue. Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, later confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the venue. Kraft cited material shared from the stage and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery, while saying the decision was not intended to dismiss Palestinian suffering.
Sheeran addressed the situation on September 15, saying the decision had not been his. According to the singer, the promoter and venues had made it clear that the shows could be cancelled if Macklemore remained on the bill. Sheeran said he respected Macklemore’s convictions but preferred using his own platform to encourage dialogue and diplomacy.
The fallout continued almost immediately. Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga all announced that they would not continue with the remaining dates. Finneas said he stood with Palestine, while Lukas Graham argued that artists should be able to speak about war and civilian deaths. Beoga said it would not perform at venues where advocacy for a free Palestine could be silenced.
What is the controversy about?
The dispute is no longer simply about Macklemore saying 'Free Palestine' onstage. It has become a question of what artists can say during commercial concert tours and where promoters and venues draw the line when political expression becomes part of a performance.
For Macklemore, the stadium stage became a place to speak about Palestinian suffering. For Sheeran, the same stage is one he wants to keep open to audiences without turning the concert into a political forum. The promoter and venues ultimately took a different position from Macklemore, while other artists on the tour chose to leave rather than perform under those circumstances.
The Loop Tour controversy has therefore put several competing ideas into the same spotlight: an artist’s right to speak, a promoter’s responsibility to keep shows running, a venue’s authority over its stage and an audience’s expectation of what a concert should be. The disagreement continues to unfold, but Macklemore’s two performances have already changed the conversation around Sheeran’s US tour.