Ed Sheeran-Macklemore Controversy Explained: What Happened On The Loop Tour And Why It Matters

The Macklemore-Ed Sheeran Loop Tour row has become one of the more difficult conversations pop music has had this year. What began with two old friends sharing a stage turned, within days, into a public disagreement about protest, platforms and who gets to decide what is said in front of 90,000 people. Macklemore, who has long spoken up for Palestinians, used his opening slot to call for a free Palestine. His remarks were welcomed by some fans and condemned by others, setting off a chain of events that would soon involve the tour’s promoter, stadium owners and fellow performers.