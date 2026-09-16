All Support Acts Exit Ed Sheeran's US Tour After Macklemore Dropped

Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish band Lukas Graham also revealed their departure. Irish folk band Beoga, who perform with Sheeran on stage every night, dropped out too. Rowe wrote, "I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Loop’ North American Tour. I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this."