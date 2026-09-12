Pink Breaks Silence Over Backlash Following Macklemore's Pro-Palestine Remarks: 'Standing Up for My Own People'

Pink's clarification

The 47-year-old singer has now addressed the controversy directly in a fresh statement on Instagram. She wrote, "Last Sunday I reposted somebody else's post about Macklemore's set at Ed Sheeran's show. It said things in words I didn't write, and I wouldn't have chosen all of them. Then the comments came, and I did what I do when I'm hurt, which is post snarky memes and act like I'm fine. That's on me. A repost isn't a statement, and a meme isn't a spine. Social media makes all of us cheap and fast, and we all know it. But I'd rather be disagreed with for what I actually said than hated for what anybody else wrote, so let me say it."