Mark Ruffalo Supported by Jonathan Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix And Over 180 Jewish Artists In Open Letter

Mark Ruffalo has found a great wave of support.
More than 180 Jewish artists have defended the actor against antisemitic charges.
Ruffalo has courted wrath over his criticism of the Paramount merger which he linked to the Gaza genocide.
Over 180 Jewish figures from the entertainment industry and beyond have signed an open letter in absolute support of Mark Ruffalo over what it calls a “smear campaign” against the Oscar-nominated actor. The Jewish signatories include Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Glazer, Joel Coen, Todd Haynes, Hannah Einbinder, James Schamus, Emma Seligman, Tony Kushner and Jane Schoenbrun.
"We are Jewish artists, writers, creative professionals, faith leaders and thinkers who have, in response to the outrageous smear campaign against our respected colleague Mark Ruffalo, a simple message to share with the world: Enough!" the letter emphasises.
Open Letter Defending Mark Ruffalo
Ruffalo was previously accused of inciting "antisemitic tropes" by Paramount after the Marvel star shared a video from August of Safra Catz, an Oracle executive vice chair and Paramount board member, discussing technology Oracle used to assist Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.
"Enough with the false and dangerous weaponization of charges of antisemitism against those who are brave enough to point out the obvious: that the assault on the Palestinian people and the assault on our liberties at home are deeply interconnected, and there is nothing antisemitic about recognizing that fact."
What Had Mark Ruffalo Said?
“Pointing out the crucial connections between what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Hollywood is the exact opposite of antisemitism,” it insists. “It is, for us, the very essence of Jewish ethical duty.”
"The AI road to WarnerMount runs through Gaza, and Ellison has often let us know the Orwellian world he has in store for us as he consolidates control over what we watch and how we watch it, knowing that as we watch he and his corrupt cohort will always be watching us," the letter reads.
Ruffalo had stressed, "These ‘really profoundly scary technologies’ will most likely be merged into one of the largest media conglomerates in the world and one day used on you. Look how she revels in what we now have come to see as a genocide, which was built on an apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle."