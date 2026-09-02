Ram Gopal Varma Defends Yash’s Pre-KGF Stardom, Says Debate Around It Is ‘Laughable’

Ram Gopal Varma calls the Yash pre-KGF stardom debate laughable.
RGV compares Yash's nationwide rise with Prabhas and Rishab Shetty.
Allu Aravind's 2023 Yash remark resurfaces amid Toxic's mixed reception.
Ram Gopal Varma's comments on Yash have reignited the conversation around the Kannada star's popularity before KGF. As an old remark by producer Allu Aravind resurfaced amid the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Varma called the controversy around it "ridiculously laughable" and argued that Aravind's words were being interpreted without their original context.
Taking to X, Varma said Aravind appeared to be making a broader point about how films can turn relatively unknown actors into nationwide stars. He argued that an actor's popularity in one industry does not necessarily mean audiences across India are familiar with them.
Ram Gopal Varma on Yash and the Allu Aravind controversy
Drawing comparisons with other major South Indian stars, Varma pointed out that many Hindi-speaking audiences were unfamiliar with Prabhas before Baahubali and Rishab Shetty before Kantara. He also cited Marlon Brando, arguing that actors can be established stars before a particular film introduces them to a much wider audience.
Varma's argument was that films such as Baahubali, Kantara and KGF expanded their respective actors' reach rather than relying solely on their existing stardom to succeed.
The filmmaker also suggested that big-budget films can work because of their concept and storytelling, rather than the fame of the actors attached to them. He referred to Christopher Nolan's films, arguing that casting does not necessarily mean a filmmaker is depending on an actor's existing stardom.
Who was Yash before KGF? debate resurfaces
The debate stems from a 2023 remark by Allu Aravind, who had questioned, "Who was Yash before KGF?" while discussing the franchise's success. The comment was criticised by Yash's fans, who pointed out that the actor had already established himself as a major star in Kannada cinema before the franchise.
The discussion has returned to the spotlight amid Toxic's release and its mixed reception. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has nevertheless crossed ₹200 crore net in India within its first five days, according to trade reports.
KGF remains the film that transformed Yash into a nationwide name. Varma's point, however, is that this does not erase the career and popularity he had built before it.