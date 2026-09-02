Darshan Jariwala Rejects Estranged Wife Apara Mehta’s ‘Ugliest Woman’ Claim: ‘Playing A Victim’

Jariwala questions why the matter had surfaced now

He said Mehta was “absolutely welcome” to “play the victim card”, and added that he had moved on and was “very happy” in his life now. He has been living with interior designer and architect Anahita Italia since 2010. “I can’t even fathom why she’d want to talk about these things 23 years after being separated. And never before this! If this is the history, and she’s had the opportunity to take this to the media, why now?,” he said.