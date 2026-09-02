Netflix to Launch New Three-Part Matthew Perry Docuseries In October

A new docuseries on Friends star Matthew Perry is coming to Netflix.
The One About Matthew Perry will be out on Netflix on October 27.
Perry died at 54 in 2023 of a drug overdose.
Netflix has announced a new documentary series about Matthew Perry, the late star best known for playing Chandler in Friends. Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the series is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on October 27.
As per an official description shared by Netflix, the series “traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend” while also probing “candid new details on his private struggles, honoring the legacy of honesty and advocacy he leaves behind.”
Perry died at the age of 54 in 2023 after a ketamine overdose. The series will weave in previously unseen photographs and videos sourced from the Perry family archives. Crucial to the narrative is the perspective of Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who serves as a primary voice in the documentary, spilling insights into his personal journey and the complexities of his life. Friends, that made Perry one of telvision's most popular faces, ran from 1994 to 2004.
The One About Matthew Perry Details
“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Perry Bowick said in a statement. “As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”
Emmy winner Mary Robertson helms the series. “Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” said Robertson. “Through his many films, TV and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”