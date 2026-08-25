How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Sequel Lands At Paramount, Kate Hudson Returning

Matthew McConaughey On How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

In 2024, McConaughey recounted to People about meeting with Hudson before the start of production. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he recalled. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”