How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Sequel Lands At Paramount, Kate Hudson Returning

Paramount is mounting a sequel to How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.
The romcom classic released in 2003.
Kate Hudson is producing the sequel.
Paramount is setting up a sequel to the 2003 cult hit, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, with Kate Hudson attached to star and produce.
Hudson is producing alongside Stacey Sher. She's expected to star alongside Matthew McConaughey, though it’s very early days and there are no cast attachments as yet. No logline is available yet for the sequel, nor a writer aboard the project. The original film grossed nearly $180 million worldwide on a reported $50 million budget and is deemed a romcom staple.
Matthew McConaughey On How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
In 2024, McConaughey recounted to People about meeting with Hudson before the start of production. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he recalled. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”
He also recently shared on told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the title from his catalog that gifts his biggest residual checks. He noted, “It still pays the best ‘mailbox money’ of any film I’ve ever done, by far.”
How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days Synopsis, Cast
Directed by Donald Petrie, the original film trails Hudson's magazine writer Andie, who chooses to test a dating theory for a story by attempting to drive a man away within 10 days. Her target turns out to be advertising executive Ben, played by McConaughey, who harbours his own secret agenda. He is determined to prove that he can make any woman fall for him within the same period. The film also starred Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele and Shalom Harlow in key roles.
Hudson’s most recent big-screen role was in 2025’s Song Sung Blue, for which she landed her second Oscar nomination. McConaughey won an Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club. After a six-year big-screen hiatus, he has returned this year with the release of The Rivals of Amziah King.