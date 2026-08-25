Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari Faces Plagiarism Claims, Makers Deny Allegations

"Our attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications to the effect that our forthcoming film Gandhari copies another person's concept and uses that person's title. These allegations are false, and we deny them unequivocally. Gandhari is an original work, written and produced by Ms. Kanika Dhillon and developed by Kathha Pictures. Its story and screenplay are Ms. Dhillon's own work (sic)," Kathha Pictures stated.