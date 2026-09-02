3 Idiots Sequel: Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Original Cast, Says Story Is Still Being Written

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The filmmaker has confirmed that the original cast will return if the film moves ahead, with the story following Rancho, Raju and Farhan 20 years after the events of the first film.

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3 Idiots Sequel Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Rajkumar Hirani confirms the original 3 Idiots cast for sequel plans.

  • The 3 Idiots sequel story will explore their lives 20 years later.

  • Hirani says the Bollywood sequel remains unconfirmed while its script develops.

Rajkumar Hirani has shared a major update on the 3 Idiots sequel, confirming that the original cast is set to return while revealing that the story is still being developed. The filmmaker has made it clear that the film will only happen if the script reaches a point that satisfies him and his team.

Speaking to ANI, Hirani said, “Kahani likhi jaa rahi hai (Story is being written); we are still writing. Once it reaches the right point, then we will talk about it. Abhi toh (Right now) we are still writing. Casting will be the same.”

3 Idiots sequel story will follow characters 20 years later

Interestingly, the idea for the 3 Idiots sequel did not begin as a plan to revisit the 2009 film. Hirani revealed that his team had initially been developing an entirely different story before realising that it could work as a continuation of the lives of the 3 Idiots characters.

“We were writing another story, and then it felt like the story we had written would fit into this second part,” Hirani explained.

The filmmaker also clarified that the potential sequel will not return to the characters' college days. Instead, the story will explore what has happened in their lives two decades after the events of the original.

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“It's not about the students; it's about 20 years later ab kya hota hai unki life main. (It’s not about the students; it’s about what happens in their lives 20 years later.)”

3 Idiots 2 cast and latest update

While Hirani has confirmed that the 3 Idiots sequel cast will remain the same, the project has not been officially locked. The filmmaker stressed that the script is still being worked on and the film will only proceed once the story feels right.

Hirani also recalled how Lage Raho Munna Bhai came about, revealing that its predecessor Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was not initially conceived with a sequel in mind.

Munna Bhai ka bhi jab sequel banaya tha, voh koi intention nahi tha banaen ka. Agar aap uss waqt ko yaad kare toh uss time par belief was that sequels don’t work. Pehle jitne sequels bane the kabhi nahi chale,” he said.

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Meanwhile, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in key roles.

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