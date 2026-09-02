Kichcha Sudeep's Billa Ranga Baasha First Look Teases Futuristic Sci-Fi Action Thriller

Director Anup Bhandari unveiled the first-look poster of Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood on Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday.
The ambitious pan-India project is produced on a grand scale by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy.
The poster features Sudeep in a rugged avatar navigating a snow-covered battlefield flanked by futuristic war machines and aircraft.
Kichcha Sudeep leads Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood. Director Anup Bhandari helms the ambitious pan-India action project. Marking Sudeep's birthday on Wednesday (September 2), the production team launched promotions by revealing its debut poster. The action spectacle will release across Hindi and all major South Indian languages.
Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood poster unveiled
The poster presents a war-ready Sudeep. Riding a motorcycle through a snow-clad warzone, the actor wears a fur-lined outfit suited for freezing conditions. His sharp gaze and commanding presence anchor the preview of the film's broad setting.
War machinery dominates the background. Aircraft cut across the sky, pointing to massive action set-pieces across a visually distinct environment. Rather than disclosing plot points or character specifics, the visual establishes the fictional universe the story occupies.
The preview sparked immediate fan interest. Audiences responded to the distinct blend of frozen terrain, gritty survival action and high-tech military elements. The production team plans to disclose further character and plot specifics as publicity ramps up.
Production and release
The film targets a nationwide footprint. Audiences can expect Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood to arrive in Hindi alongside key South Indian languages. Sharing the image online, Bhandari wrote, "Billa unleashed! Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir. Can’t wait for the world to witness this poster come alive on the big screen (sic)."
More promotional assets will roll out soon. The studio will issue a teaser in the coming months ahead of the main trailer. Sudeep and Bhandari collaborate on the grand visual project, establishing the film as a key multilingual release from Kannada cinema.
Producers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy back the big-budget venture. The production features a sweeping world rich in high-octane action, adventure and futuristic themes.