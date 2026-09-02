Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash's Film Earns ₹229.60 Crore Net Despite Drop

Toxic's box office on Day 7 added ₹7.85 crore to its India net total.
Yash's film reached ₹315 crore worldwide despite falling daily collections.
Toxic now faces crucial first-weekend momentum after its seven-day theatrical run.
Toxic's box office collection numbers on day seven shows that Yash's much-talked-about film is still bringing audiences to theatres despite a visible decline in its daily earnings. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic earned ₹7.85 crore net in India on its seventh day across 12,894 shows, taking its total India net collection to ₹229.60 crore so far.
The latest figures also put the film's India gross collection at ₹274.25 crore. Overseas, Toxic added ₹1.50 crore on Day 7, pushing its international gross to ₹40.75 crore and taking its worldwide collection to ₹315 crore.
Toxic box office collection day 7 continues its downward trend
While the film has crossed a significant worldwide milestone within its first week, its day-to-day earnings have been falling after its strong opening. The Day 7 numbers reflect that downward trend, although the film continues to maintain a sizeable presence in theatres with nearly 13,000 shows running across the country.
The Hindi version has also seen its collections drop after a strong start. The Hindi contribution, which stood at ₹55 crore on the opening day, had reportedly fallen to ₹14 crore by the fifth day.
Toxic has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics since its release, leading to extensive discussion around the film's story, performances and Geetu Mohandas' treatment of the material. The coming days will now determine whether the film can stabilise its collections after its first-week run.
How Toxic compares with Yash's KGF films
Yash's previous releases set a particularly high benchmark at the box office. KGF collected ₹21.80 crore across languages on its opening day and went on to earn ₹228 crore net in India during its theatrical run.
Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 emerged as a far bigger blockbuster, collecting ₹434.70 crore net in India and ₹1,215 crore worldwide.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.