Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “First, there was fear, and then there was exploration. And then after a point, we knew this is going to be the USP of the film as an actor. I knew it is a challenging thing for me as an actor. If I do this, I will walk away with a huge—how do I say—with a great name. The only thing that Sukumar garu (sir) and I thought was that even if he's dressed in a saree, he has to look very, very macho; the alpha-ness should not be lost.”