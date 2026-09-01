Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Relationship Timeline: From Secret Romance To Intimate Wedding And Divorce

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's relationship reportedly began after their 2021 meeting through friends.
Their secret wedding became public before Isha confirmed the marriage months later.
The separation ended their marriage after just five months.
Badshah and Isha Rikhi's relationship timeline has come under the spotlight after the rapper and Punjabi actor confirmed that they have decided to part ways. Their relationship largely stayed out of the public eye, making their sudden separation just five months after their wedding particularly unexpected. From early dating rumours to a secret ceremony and subsequent public hints of marital trouble, their relationship unfolded largely through reports and social media posts.
Badshah and Isha Rikhi's reported romance
According to reports, Badshah and Isha Rikhi first met through mutual friends at a party in 2021. They were later reported to have grown close and begun dating, although neither publicly confirmed their relationship at the time.
Dating rumours gained attention in 2023, when reports suggested that the two could be planning to marry. Badshah dismissed those claims at the time, writing on social media, “Dear media, I respect you, but this is super lame. I'm not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”
The pair were later seen at Karan Aujla's P-Pop Culture album launch in 2025. Their appearance together fuelled further speculation, but neither confirmed their relationship.
The secret wedding and public confirmation
Their wedding became public in March 2026 after photos and videos from their private ceremony were shared online by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi. The ceremony was reportedly attended by close family and friends.
Isha later addressed the marriage during a social media interaction in June. She confirmed that she was married and shared a photograph with Badshah, while playfully asking why they did not follow each other on Instagram.
Badshah had previously been married to Jasmine Masih. The couple, who married in 2012 and divorced in 2020, share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.
Trouble in the Badshah And Rikhi's marriage
In July, Isha shared emotional posts that appeared to hint at difficulties in her marriage. In one note, she wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid.”
She later shared another post featuring photographs with Badshah and the caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” Her mother also posted cryptic messages about karma, while several people from the entertainment industry publicly expressed support for Isha.
Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation
In August, the couple confirmed their separation through similarly worded statements. Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths.”
He added that the decision had been made with mutual respect and requested privacy, while asking people not to speculate about their relationship.
The announcement brought their five-month marriage to an end, closing a relationship that had remained largely private until its final months.