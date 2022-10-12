Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Badshah Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who has worked in films such as 'Nawaabzaade,' 'What The Jatt' and 'Do Dooni Panj'.

Badshah, Isha Rikhi
Badshah, Isha Rikhi IMDb, Pinterest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:39 pm

Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who has worked in films such as 'Nawaabzaade,' 'What The Jatt' and 'Do Dooni Panj'.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for almost a year, but they are keeping their relationship low profile as they want to take things slow.

Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly, reports Pinkvilla.

"They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families," the report quoted a source.

Badshah has a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, with his former wife. Post the pandemic, Jasmine reportedly shifted base to London along with their daughter.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Badshah Isha Rikhi Badshah Relationship Punjabi Rapper Badshah Actress Isha Rikhi Celebrity Couple Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally