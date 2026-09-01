Meryl Streep Auctions Off The Devil Wears Prada 2 Wardrobe To Support Journalists

Meryl Streep is auctioning off her wardrobe from The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Auction proceeds will go to protect journalists.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres on May 1.
Meryl Streep is auctioning off her The Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe. The three-time Oscar winner has put together an online auction of wardrobe pieces from The Devil Wears Prada 2, occurring Sept. 1-15 on Christies.com.
Proceeds from the clothing auction will be directed to support and protect the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).
“Please join us as we celebrate truth and beauty, beauty and truth,” Streep said in a statement. “‘The Devil Wears Prada’ spectacular global auction of shoes, bags, gowns and glamorous experiences, live via Christie’s, to benefit The Committee to Protect Journalists, and The Council of Fashion Designers of America! Get your gorgeous on in time for fall and bid up big!”
Featuring Miranda’s Dries Van Noten tassel jacket, a Bad Binch TongTong by Terrence Zhou feather dress worn by Lady Gaga, Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) signature cerulean sweater and more, the pieces will be on display in a free public exhibition from Sept. 8-13 at Christie’s New York.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Success
Debuting two decades after The Devil Wears Prada enthralled audiences in 2006, the sequel brought together Streep and Hathaway with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in their original roles as Vogue-inspired Runway faces the decline of print journalism. The movie reaped a $77 million US and $233 million global opening.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 just arrived on Hulu and Disney+ and is quickly emerging to be a monster hit. The sequel raked in 15.2 million global viewers in five days across both streaming services. The film tackles the threats posed to print journalism in an age of absolute digital takeover.
The significant viewership makes The Devil Wears Prada 2 the biggest live-action movie premiere on Disney+ and Hulu since Deadpool & Wolverine, which scored 19.4 million views globally in the first six days of availability in November 2024. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprised their roles from the original 2006 Aline Brosh McKenna-penned film, with Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Conrad Ricamora and Lady Gaga also joining the cast.