Meryl Streep Auctions Off The Devil Wears Prada 2 Wardrobe To Support Journalists

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Bringing back Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, the sequel to the 2006 classic is an ode to print journalism that's under threat in this digital era.

image Prefer on Google
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Meryl Streep is auctioning off her wardrobe from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

  • Auction proceeds will go to protect journalists.

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres on May 1.

Meryl Streep is auctioning off her The Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe. The three-time Oscar winner has put together an online auction of wardrobe pieces from The Devil Wears Prada 2, occurring Sept. 1-15 on Christies.com.

Proceeds from the clothing auction will be directed to support and protect the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

“Please join us as we celebrate truth and beauty, beauty and truth,” Streep said in a statement. “‘The Devil Wears Prada’ spectacular global auction of shoes, bags, gowns and glamorous experiences, live via Christie’s, to benefit The Committee to Protect Journalists, and The Council of Fashion Designers of America! Get your gorgeous on in time for fall and bid up big!”

Featuring Miranda’s Dries Van Noten tassel jacket, a Bad Binch TongTong by Terrence Zhou feather dress worn by Lady Gaga, Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) signature cerulean sweater and more, the pieces will be on display in a free public exhibition from Sept. 8-13 at Christie’s New York.

Still - IMDB
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review | Meryl Streep Battles A Ravaged Media Terrain In Spry But Faint Sequel

By Debanjan Dhar

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Success

Debuting two decades after The Devil Wears Prada enthralled audiences in 2006, the sequel brought together Streep and Hathaway with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in their original roles as Vogue-inspired Runway faces the decline of print journalism. The movie reaped a $77 million US and $233 million global opening.

Related Content
Gal Gadot - X
Pakistani Christian woman named Neha Faqir enters the Lahore High Court - X@TLHumanRights
China Threatens Measures To Protect Interests If US Targets Iran Trade - | Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Republic of China
The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT release date India - X

The Devil Wears Prada 2 just arrived on Hulu and Disney+ and is quickly emerging to be a monster hit. The sequel raked in 15.2 million global viewers in five days across both streaming services. The film tackles the threats posed to print journalism in an age of absolute digital takeover.

The significant viewership makes The Devil Wears Prada 2 the biggest live-action movie premiere on Disney+ and Hulu since Deadpool & Wolverine, which scored 19.4 million views globally in the first six days of availability in November 2024. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprised their roles from the original 2006 Aline Brosh McKenna-penned film, with Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Conrad Ricamora and Lady Gaga also joining the cast.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories