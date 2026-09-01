Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Acted In An AI-Enhanced Movie

Gal Gadot has opened up on acting in Bitcoin alongside Casey Affleck.
Bitcoin used AI to tide over massive production costs.
Gal Gadot will next be seen in The Runner.
Gal Gadot will soon be seen in Doug Liman’s Bitcoin, a $70 million, AI-enhanced film featuring Casey Affleck as the inventor of the cryptocurrency. On Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused on Monday, the Wonder Woman actress clarified her position on AI, working around it without allowing it to tinker with her performance. She stressed that she cannot afford to be perceived as someone resisting AI outright since that could lead to her being wholly removed from the wider conversation and diminish opportunities altogether.
Gal Gadot On Working In AI-Enhanced Bitcoin
“This was the longest contract I have ever worked on,” Gadot talked about the movie. “It was six months from my lawyers to go through every scenario we could think about as far as the AI component of it. I did not want AI to have anything to do with my performance. We had to protect that, to such an extent that SAG called my lawyers to ask for pointers to update the SAG contract to protect other actors. As far as the performances, it’s all me.”
Reports claim that the production would have cost $300 million. Using AI to replace traditional lighting and sets brought that ginormous price tag down to $70 million.
Gadot continued, “I am afraid of AI, but I am going to be afraid and look away? No. I am afraid but I am playing with it and learning it and trying to educate myself. The train has left the station. You’re going to work with it or be out of the game completely. I am trying to make the best of it and protect what I can protect. The AI component in this movie is for sets and the lighting. We had a broad crew and a lot of people were working on this movie.”
Gadot appeared on Happy Sad Confused ahead of the release of her new action movie The Runner, which releases on Prime Video on Sept. 2.